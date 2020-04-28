Sign up
Dandelion Clock
28 April Words - Time
Does anyone else still call these dandelion clocks? They were always pretty accurate but then maybe we always made sure the seeds were blown away with the right number of puffs! 😀
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Views
2
365
SM-G935F
19th April 2020 4:31pm
time
,
clock
,
dandelion
,
seeds
,
puff
,
april20words
