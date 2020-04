Sunset

This photo doesn't do justice to how big the sun actually looked as it set over the road. We came around a bend and the sun was just hanging in the sky like a massive red ball. I'd never seen such a huge sun and it looked magnificent. It was very exciting so I quickly snapped a picture and now I can't believe how small the sun then looks in the photo. I suppose in this case you had to be there to appreciate it....!