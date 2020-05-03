Sign up
Pebble Art
3 May Half & Half
On my walk this morning I came across this front garden wall with lovely painted pebbles displayed in recognition of NHS & key workers. I might just add one myself next week.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Tags
stones
pebbles
painted
nhs
mayhalf20
Tony Rogers
Nice touch caught
May 3rd, 2020
