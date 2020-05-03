Previous
Pebble Art by serendypyty
93 / 365

Pebble Art

3 May Half & Half

On my walk this morning I came across this front garden wall with lovely painted pebbles displayed in recognition of NHS & key workers. I might just add one myself next week.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Tony Rogers
Nice touch caught
May 3rd, 2020  
