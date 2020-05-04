Previous
Birds by serendypyty
94 / 365

Birds

4 May Half & Half

A few virds in the twilight! This is the light from my lamp casting shadows on a purse I have. I'm already seeing half & halfs everywhere!

Thank you for your comments yesterday. It really motivates me 😀
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
25% complete

Photo Details

