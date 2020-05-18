Previous
Delicate Daisys by serendypyty
108 / 365

Delicate Daisys

18 May Half & Half

This is my daughter's laptop cover with a digital daisy pattern next to some real daisys from the garden. A contrast between man-made and natural. Saying that, when I showed hubby the photo he thought the laptop design was of a fried egg!!
