108 / 365
Delicate Daisys
18 May Half & Half
This is my daughter's laptop cover with a digital daisy pattern next to some real daisys from the garden. A contrast between man-made and natural. Saying that, when I showed hubby the photo he thought the laptop design was of a fried egg!!
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
109
photos
21
followers
28
following
29% complete
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
18th May 2020 12:51pm
spring
,
daisy
,
natural
,
man-made
,
mayhalf20
