Keeping Cool by serendypyty
109 / 365

Keeping Cool

19 May Half & Half

Today is supposed to be the hottest of the year. Tizer is being sensible and keeping cool in the shade of the garden table.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
