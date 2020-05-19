Sign up
Keeping Cool
19 May Half & Half
Today is supposed to be the hottest of the year. Tizer is being sensible and keeping cool in the shade of the garden table.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Tags
cat
,
hot
,
garden
,
shade
,
table
,
cool
,
mayhalf20
