110 / 365
Flowers & Fences
20 May Half & Half
Another hot day and another photo taken in the garden. I have never looked at my fence from this angle though so I feel as if I've seen something new and different.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
111
photos
21
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
20th May 2020 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
fence
,
garden
,
mayhalf20
