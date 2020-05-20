Previous
Next
Flowers & Fences by serendypyty
110 / 365

Flowers & Fences

20 May Half & Half

Another hot day and another photo taken in the garden. I have never looked at my fence from this angle though so I feel as if I've seen something new and different.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise