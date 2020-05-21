Sign up
Crackers!
21 May Half & Half
My lunch of rice crackers with sweetcorn relish on a "picnic" plate. Delicious! I'm not sure why we call these our "picnic" plates as they've never been used for picnics but the name has somehow stuck.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Tags
crackers
,
picnic
,
sweetcorn
,
summer
,
mayhalf20
Kaylynn
Nice concept - love the contrast and colors
May 21st, 2020
