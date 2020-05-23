My Little Helper

23 May



During lockdown we seem to have become quite competitive at online quizzes. It's been great family fun and one of those things that hopefully continues when life returns to "normal". However, we've gone a step further and have started to compose our own quizzes. First my son did a couple, then my daughter and I was amazed that hubby got involved and did one last weekend. Now it's my turn and I've been sitting at the computer using Google Slides which I think is the bees knees! Tizer tried his best to help but decided to snooze nuzzled up to the keyboard for a good hour or so while I worked!