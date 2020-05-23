Previous
My Little Helper by serendypyty
113 / 365

My Little Helper

23 May Half & Half

During lockdown we seem to have become quite competitive at online quizzes. It's been great family fun and one of those things that hopefully continues when life returns to "normal". However, we've gone a step further and have started to compose our own quizzes. First my son did a couple, then my daughter and I was amazed that hubby got involved and did one last weekend. Now it's my turn and I've been sitting at the computer using Google Slides which I think is the bees knees! Tizer tried his best to help but decided to snooze nuzzled up to the keyboard for a good hour or so while I worked!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
30% complete

Photo Details

