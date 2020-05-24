Previous
Next
Bird Bath by serendypyty
114 / 365

Bird Bath

24 May Half & Half

The stones in the bird bath all have a special memory attached to them. They're accompanied by the squirrel that used to hang on the fence but it now seems to hang around with the birds.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise