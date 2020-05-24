Sign up
Bird Bath
24 May Half & Half
The stones in the bird bath all have a special memory attached to them. They're accompanied by the squirrel that used to hang on the fence but it now seems to hang around with the birds.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Tags
blue
,
water
,
stones
,
bird bath
,
mayhalf20
