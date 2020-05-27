Sign up
Happy Holidays
27 May Half & Half
These two halfs are ceramic fridge magnets which were souvenirs from a wonderful holiday in Menorca a few years back. Inspired by the lovely hot weather today and listening to the children next door playing in their huge inflatable pool.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
118
photos
22
followers
32
following
32% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
27th May 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
fridge magnet
,
menorca
,
mayhalf20
Lesley
ace
Ooh I do like a fridge magnet. Yours are lovely and colourful. Good memories of when we could go on holiday.
May 27th, 2020
