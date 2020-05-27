Previous
Happy Holidays by serendypyty
Happy Holidays

27 May Half & Half

These two halfs are ceramic fridge magnets which were souvenirs from a wonderful holiday in Menorca a few years back. Inspired by the lovely hot weather today and listening to the children next door playing in their huge inflatable pool.
Cazzi

ace
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh I do like a fridge magnet. Yours are lovely and colourful. Good memories of when we could go on holiday.
May 27th, 2020  
