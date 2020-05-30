Sign up
Sunglasses
30 May Half & Half
Sunglasses and shadows. These are essential at the moment with such beautiful sunny weather. They make a nice shadow and half & half subject. 😎
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
121
photos
22
followers
33
following
32% complete
Tags
sun
,
shadows
,
sunglassess
,
mayhalf20
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot and Half’n Half. A necessity with this fabulous weather.
May 30th, 2020
