Previous
Next
Sunglasses by serendypyty
120 / 365

Sunglasses

30 May Half & Half

Sunglasses and shadows. These are essential at the moment with such beautiful sunny weather. They make a nice shadow and half & half subject. 😎
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and Half’n Half. A necessity with this fabulous weather.
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise