Walking the Weir

6 - 30 Days Wild



We went for a walk today at a spot along the river Darent. It was actually really cold and breezy out and I hadn't wrapped up warm. I saw this young lad walking along the weir in his wellies. I was praying he didn't fall in but, of course he didn't and was so pleased with himself when he climbed back onto the bank. Rather him than me is all can say....!