Beetles

9 - 30 Days Wild



There has been absolutely loads of these small beetles flying around the garden this morning and I don't like them. They're about 1/2cm. I braved the masses to take an ultra quick photo and ran back into the house thinking they were all over me. I did actually find one indoors so imagine I did bring it in. I'm hoping that they are flying the nest for the first time today and hopefully will disperse quite quickly. The two here look like they're getting friendly but the one on the end of the leaf was getting pushed away quite roughly and fell off. Just looking at the photo makes me shudder but I was quite pleased with it all the same.

Having just Googled these bugs I've found that they're called June beetles which is fitting. Apparently they have just emerged from the ground under the soil and are highly destructive to plants but harmless to me. I hope they move on quickly!