133 / 365
Passion Flower
12 - 30 Days Wild
My passion plant is flowering well. Unfortunately these gorgeous flowers only last a day. There's lots of buds though so hopefully it'll continue to look great for a while yet before the fruit appear.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
136
photos
26
followers
41
following
36% complete
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
12th June 2020 10:54am
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
passion flower
,
30dayswild2020
