Passion Flower by serendypyty
Passion Flower

12 - 30 Days Wild

My passion plant is flowering well. Unfortunately these gorgeous flowers only last a day. There's lots of buds though so hopefully it'll continue to look great for a while yet before the fruit appear.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

