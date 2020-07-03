Orange Abstract

I thought it would be easy to take some photos of coloured oil on water. Maybe I'd see a rainbow or two. Well it's harder than it looks and this is the best I could muster given that I was playing around with this "kids experiment" for well over an hour. With hindsight these are the things I wish I'd known:

1) wear an apron and don't wear anything white,

2) when using food colouring always use a tray unless you want a multicoloured table,

3) don't leave the tops off of the food colouring because the bottles spill really easily and it seeps easily into the usb ports on the laptop!

4) grow another pair of hands to drop oil and colour whilst taking the photo, and finally...

5) ...shut the nosey cat out of the kitchen.

It was fun though and a lot of laughs!

