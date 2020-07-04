Previous
Stone Rabbit...Again! by serendypyty
155 / 365

Stone Rabbit...Again!

Here's another photo of the stone rabbit that lives in our birdbath. The water looks a bit of an iffy colour but the birds like it! Together with the shadow, it makes a couple of nice circles.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Lucy
I love it! I think it looks like a planet and a moon :)
July 4th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great pov
July 4th, 2020  
