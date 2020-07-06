Previous
Next
Cats & Cones by serendypyty
157 / 365

Cats & Cones

Yesterday whilst out walking I picked up a few pine cones and threw them into the yellow garden pot when I got home. I went outside this morning with the intention of using the cones for a "circle" photo but thought they looked nice where they were. Then circles started jumping out at me all around from the other pots and baskets. The 20+ year old toy big cat leopard, that belonged to my son, is a permanent resident in our garden and has even moved house with us over time. It normally sits amongst the flowers but my pots have been a bit neglected so far this year.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise