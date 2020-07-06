Cats & Cones

Yesterday whilst out walking I picked up a few pine cones and threw them into the yellow garden pot when I got home. I went outside this morning with the intention of using the cones for a "circle" photo but thought they looked nice where they were. Then circles started jumping out at me all around from the other pots and baskets. The 20+ year old toy big cat leopard, that belonged to my son, is a permanent resident in our garden and has even moved house with us over time. It normally sits amongst the flowers but my pots have been a bit neglected so far this year.