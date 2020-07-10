Previous
Paint Pots by serendypyty
161 / 365

Paint Pots

I'm going to do some more of my paint by numbers today and realised I have lots of little circles right next to me. 🙂
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
44% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Great color to get started with!
July 10th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Yes, you do!
July 10th, 2020  
