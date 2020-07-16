Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
Light & Shade
The light shade in my daughter's bedroom has small circular gems all over it. 😀 Always remember to look up......!
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
172
photos
35
followers
45
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
161
5
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
16th July 2020 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
pink
,
shade
,
gems
,
julycircles2020
Kaylynn
Love it!
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close