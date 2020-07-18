Sign up
Buttons
Well I played with bubbles the other day so today out came the button box (which is actually an old pencil case). Great fun and something I would never have done a good few months ago previous to 365. 😀
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
174
photos
35
followers
46
following
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
5
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
18th July 2020 11:02am
Tags
buttons
,
button
,
circle
,
circles
,
julycircles2020
