Pom-Pom
I'm a bit under the weather today and doubt I'll get a photo taken so I've used one I took a while ago. I have no idea what the plant is but it fits nicely with the circles theme. It's very green on green and I quite like it.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
29th June 2020 12:59pm
Tags
green
,
circles
,
pom-pom
,
julycircles2020
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that’s an interesting plant and a great circle. I hope you are feeling better soon.
July 23rd, 2020
