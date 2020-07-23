Previous
Pom-Pom by serendypyty
Pom-Pom

I'm a bit under the weather today and doubt I'll get a photo taken so I've used one I took a while ago. I have no idea what the plant is but it fits nicely with the circles theme. It's very green on green and I quite like it.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, that’s an interesting plant and a great circle. I hope you are feeling better soon.
July 23rd, 2020  
