Duckweed

Today I visited a local park known as the Tarn. It's a very pretty place and is now listed as a bird sanctuary. There is a very large pond which is covered in duckweed. It really looked like a carpet that you could just walk over. The ducks and geese didn't seem to mind though and apparently it'll disappear again when the autumn is here. This photo is one of the bridges across the water and the green is the duckweed through the railings.