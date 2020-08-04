Previous
Park Bench by serendypyty
186 / 365

Park Bench

An abstract view through the ends of a metal bench. I'm in for a busy day today so I'm using a photo I took yesterdy at the Tarn.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
