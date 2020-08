Remote Working

This is taken through the back of my son's computer chair. You can make out the computer tower that he constucted, complete with green ambient lights and the monitor next to it. It's on the blurry side but I quite liked the abstract effect.

He's remote working at home for the foreseeable future and misses the social banter of the office but he's not complaining as his commute to work now takes about 30 seconds as he rolls out of bed, sits at his desk and primes himself for work.