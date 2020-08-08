Previous
Koru by serendypyty
Koru

The koru is a symbol of a fern, which is one of New Zealand's most iconic plants. It represents growth, harmony, and new beginnings.
This is a photo of a little red enamelled koru dish upturned on a mirror. It was given to me a few years ago by my aunt who frequently visits New Zealand and almost calls it her second home. I've grown up with her NZ gifts from Maori dolls to paua shell jewellery and as old as I am I still look forward to the little momentoes she brings back from this beautiful country.
Ingrid
This is very cool! It looks like there is a little red light in there!
August 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
It's really beautiful
August 8th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely little dish. Great angle to capture this for an abstract shot. I will be turning things upside down looking for future ideas.
August 8th, 2020  
