Handy Shadows

Yesterday evening my daughter and I got a bit silly making shadows on my bedroom ceiling (who would think that we're both fully grown adults 😂). I'm glad I suddenly thought "abstracts" and took a few pictures. Hence only one of my hands is in the photo as the other was holding my phone. Seeing as my August photos are so far all looking a little bit neutral in colour, I thought I'd brighten this one up a bit with a splash of blue and purple.