192 / 365
One Pair or Two?
A quick photo that I took when I stopped for a cuppa this morning. Abstract or weird or both - I'm not sure! I was hoping today would be a bit cooler but it's decided to stay hot and sunny (shouldn't complain!)
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
198
photos
37
followers
48
following
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
10th August 2020 11:23am
Tags
sunglasses
,
sunny
,
garden
,
abstractaug2020
