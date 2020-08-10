Previous
One Pair or Two? by serendypyty
192 / 365

One Pair or Two?

A quick photo that I took when I stopped for a cuppa this morning. Abstract or weird or both - I'm not sure! I was hoping today would be a bit cooler but it's decided to stay hot and sunny (shouldn't complain!)
