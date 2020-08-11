Previous
Now You See Me...... by serendypyty
Now You See Me......

..... now you don't!

This was taken yesterday evening when our cat thought he was hidden behind the blinds.
Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Graeme ace
Peek a boo, great fun shot, fav
August 11th, 2020  
