Tin Man by serendypyty
210 / 365

Tin Man

I dropped the roll of tin foil this morning and it got quite crumpled. I asked my good friend Google if there were any abstract ideas I could try out. I rather liked the tin foil mask idea and tried it on myself. The result was ok but a bit terrifying and so I gave up on that idea. I masked up a garden ornament but the face on the statue was too small so I settled for my Japanese Hannya mask again (featured before on 18th Aug). I covered it in foil and removed it to take the photo. Ha! - It's times like this I wish I bought foil that was better quality rather than buying the cheap stuff that tears so easily!
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
57% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Very interesting effect... still a bit scary but very creative.
August 28th, 2020  
