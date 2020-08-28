Tin Man

I dropped the roll of tin foil this morning and it got quite crumpled. I asked my good friend Google if there were any abstract ideas I could try out. I rather liked the tin foil mask idea and tried it on myself. The result was ok but a bit terrifying and so I gave up on that idea. I masked up a garden ornament but the face on the statue was too small so I settled for my Japanese Hannya mask again (featured before on 18th Aug). I covered it in foil and removed it to take the photo. Ha! - It's times like this I wish I bought foil that was better quality rather than buying the cheap stuff that tears so easily!