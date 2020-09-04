Previous
S for Super Exposed by serendypyty
217 / 365

S for Super Exposed

This is an upward shot of my orchid and Christmas Cactus that sit together on the piano and the leaves and flowers are intertwining. It was an accident that it was so over exposed but I actually like the overall soft effect.
4th September 2020

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy A ace
Really lovely shot
September 4th, 2020  
