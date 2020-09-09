Previous
S for Shortbread by serendypyty
222 / 365

S for Shortbread

It's been a busy morning....at last a cup of tea and a shortbread biscuit!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

Spanner
Nice pov
September 9th, 2020  
