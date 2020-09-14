Previous
S for Sesame Seeds by serendypyty
S for Sesame Seeds

I had the thought to photograph sesame seeds today for the theme but really didn't know how to make them look interesting. I'm hoping that by drawing an S through them it's made for a slightly more appealing picture. 😆
14th September 2020

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Very clever. I like the angle to capture the depth of field.
September 14th, 2020  
