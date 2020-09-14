Sign up
S for Sesame Seeds
I had the thought to photograph sesame seeds today for the theme but really didn't know how to make them look interesting. I'm hoping that by drawing an S through them it's made for a slightly more appealing picture. 😆
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
235
photos
45
followers
49
following
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G988B
Taken
14th September 2020 2:29pm
Tags
s
,
sesame seeds
,
septssubjects
Susan Wakely
ace
Very clever. I like the angle to capture the depth of field.
September 14th, 2020
