251 / 365
Smooth
Smooth is today's October word. This is my Koru dish given to me as a gift from my aunt brought back from New Zealand. The shape represents an unfurling fern and the sweep of the spiral is simple and smooth.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
260
photos
42
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
365
365
SM-G935F
SM-G935F
Taken
8th October 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
smooth
,
koru
,
oct20words
PhylM-S
ace
Wonderful shot and narrative. Perfect for today’s word... and inspiring.
October 8th, 2020
