Previous
Next
Smooth by serendypyty
251 / 365

Smooth

Smooth is today's October word. This is my Koru dish given to me as a gift from my aunt brought back from New Zealand. The shape represents an unfurling fern and the sweep of the spiral is simple and smooth.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Wonderful shot and narrative. Perfect for today’s word... and inspiring.
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise