Pathway

A bit of an uninteresting one today. Today's word is pathway and I'm not going much further than the garden so here it is. This small narrow pathway runs the length of our lawn. When we first moved here 20 years ago there was a low brick wall edging some trees. We took the wall away and dug down to remove any trace of it. The thing is the foxes and cats all used to walk along the wall and it's like they've never forgotten because they constantly use this route and create the visible pathway. It's been the bane of our lives trying to grass it over but still it remains. It seems the animals have won! I must say that I was so impressed when I went outside to take the photo that Tizer dutifully and on cue walked along the track for me.