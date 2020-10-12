Previous
Next
Pathway by serendypyty
255 / 365

Pathway

A bit of an uninteresting one today. Today's word is pathway and I'm not going much further than the garden so here it is. This small narrow pathway runs the length of our lawn. When we first moved here 20 years ago there was a low brick wall edging some trees. We took the wall away and dug down to remove any trace of it. The thing is the foxes and cats all used to walk along the wall and it's like they've never forgotten because they constantly use this route and create the visible pathway. It's been the bane of our lives trying to grass it over but still it remains. It seems the animals have won! I must say that I was so impressed when I went outside to take the photo that Tizer dutifully and on cue walked along the track for me.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Perfect timing by the cat! It makes the picture of the path so much more effective! I think I would have cropped the top bits off so it is just the grass and the cat in the path.
October 12th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
It’s puuurrrrfect for pathway Cazzi!
October 12th, 2020  
Dee L. ace
Yep, animals are creatures of habit. Nice that you cat was willing to model for you. 😉
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise