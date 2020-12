Connecting....

.....initials.



Again I had no idea how today's word would inspire me. I thought of chains, media, letters but least expecting I saw this wine bottle necklace in the drawer this morning. I've collected a few of them in the past as the letters of "claret" represent our family initials (the A standing for And). We've always considered ourselves to be the claret family - forever connected and linked together. I might just go and hang this on the tree now! 😀