320 / 365
Love
Little trinkets from my daughter's room that she loves. (The photo is her as a toddler).
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
330
photos
45
followers
48
following
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
IN2023
Taken
16th December 2020 3:48pm
love
dec20words
kali
ace
very cute display, this should be a print!
December 16th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Sweet! The elephant needs a bit of help getting up methinks
December 16th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
@casablanca
haha! I think he got bored waiting for me to take the photo. I really struggled to find something I could use as an E and was getting desperate 😆
December 16th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
@kali66
thank you. I'm glad you like it. I struggled with ideas for today's word 'love'.
December 16th, 2020
