332 / 365
Fire
It gets quite warm taking a photo of fire so the quicker the shot the better! 🔥
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
342
photos
44
followers
48
following
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
28th December 2020 12:57pm
fire
,
hot
,
dec20words
KV
ace
Positively glowing.
December 28th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
@kvphoto
I was too haha!
December 28th, 2020
