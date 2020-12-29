Sign up
333 / 365
Emotions
It's a grey day & I'm feeling flat so I've got a grey photo. At least the fairy on my tree is looking peaceful and content.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
29th December 2020 1:03pm
flat
peaceful
emotion
emotions
content
dec20words
Tim Erskine
ace
Uh, oh. You caught her napping when she's supposed to be watching over everything. I hope her bosses don't see this!
December 29th, 2020
KV
ace
Looks like she is sending out a prayer for the world for a great 2021!
December 29th, 2020
