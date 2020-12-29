Previous
Emotions by serendypyty
333 / 365

Emotions

It's a grey day & I'm feeling flat so I've got a grey photo. At least the fairy on my tree is looking peaceful and content.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

Tim Erskine ace
Uh, oh. You caught her napping when she's supposed to be watching over everything. I hope her bosses don't see this!
December 29th, 2020  
KV ace
Looks like she is sending out a prayer for the world for a great 2021!
December 29th, 2020  
