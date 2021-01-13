Previous
Jazzies by serendypyty
348 / 365

Jazzies

Mmmm! White chocolate buttons coated in sugar balls. 😀
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh bringing some to the pigs party to share??!!
January 13th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Haha! They didn't last long once everyone else noticed I'd opened the packet. I've still got plenty of balloons here though for the pig party 🎈🎈🎈
January 13th, 2021  
