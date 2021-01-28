Sign up
Jovibarba
Well I was going to use the word 'jagged for this picture but thought to look up the actual name of the plant before posting. To my delight and surprise I found it's called a Jovibarba - how lucky was that to find another J word?!
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Tags
succulent
,
j-wordsjan21
,
jovibarba
Ingrid
Both are great J words! Never heard of this plant. The wet-look is great and I like how you filled the frame with it!
January 28th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
That was a lucky find and love the detail and colour of this succulent.
January 28th, 2021
