Jovibarba by serendypyty
Jovibarba

Well I was going to use the word 'jagged for this picture but thought to look up the actual name of the plant before posting. To my delight and surprise I found it's called a Jovibarba - how lucky was that to find another J word?!
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Ingrid
Both are great J words! Never heard of this plant. The wet-look is great and I like how you filled the frame with it!
January 28th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
That was a lucky find and love the detail and colour of this succulent.
January 28th, 2021  
