Grey Day

Week 1 Landscapes.

I missed February's Flash of Red theme last year so I'm quite looking forward to doing it now. It was pretty nippy out this morning but I wrapped up warm, braved the cold and had a walk out with my daughter. The composition of this photo actually reminds me a little of the Matthew Palmer tutorial painting and my attempt a couple of days ago, aptly titled Rampant Reeds.

If only there were some mountains in the distance...!