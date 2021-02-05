Sign up
Photo 371
Moss Landscape
I'm off on a tangent here. If you squint your eyes and try hard enough you'll see some spindly trees on the horizon. 🙂
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
5th February 2021 12:28pm
Tags
landscape
,
moss
,
for2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great macro landscape. I like your lateral thinking.
February 5th, 2021
katy
ace
I see it perfectly! Such a creative way to solve the problem of landscape photography
February 5th, 2021
