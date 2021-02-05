Previous
Moss Landscape by serendypyty
Moss Landscape

I'm off on a tangent here. If you squint your eyes and try hard enough you'll see some spindly trees on the horizon. 🙂
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Great macro landscape. I like your lateral thinking.
February 5th, 2021  
katy ace
I see it perfectly! Such a creative way to solve the problem of landscape photography
February 5th, 2021  
