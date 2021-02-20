Sign up
Photo 386
Look Into My Eyes
If you look closely and squint you can just about see Lucy in Darth Vader's eye challenging him back with the Dyson.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
20th February 2021 2:47pm
Tags
portrait
,
darth vader
,
for2021
Lin
ace
LOL - what a fun capture!
February 20th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
I have photos very similar of my son!! Love it
February 20th, 2021
