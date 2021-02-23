Previous
Next
Shapes and Lines by serendypyty
Photo 389

Shapes and Lines

These huge curved sails decorate the ceiling of one of the malls at Bluewater shopping centre. This is looking up but I feel I could be looking down on them.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous, however you look at them!
February 23rd, 2021  
KV ace
Love all the lines, angles & shapes.
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise