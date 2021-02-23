Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 389
Shapes and Lines
These huge curved sails decorate the ceiling of one of the malls at Bluewater shopping centre. This is looking up but I feel I could be looking down on them.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
403
photos
50
followers
54
following
106% complete
View this month »
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
23rd February 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
shapes
,
for2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous, however you look at them!
February 23rd, 2021
KV
ace
Love all the lines, angles & shapes.
February 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close