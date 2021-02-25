Previous
Tulip by serendypyty
Tulip

Looking into the heart of a tulip. I prefer this one in colour but makes a nice abstract for today.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
I like that you call this the heart of the tulip. A lovely abstract.
February 25th, 2021  
