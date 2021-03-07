Previous
Pink Pots by serendypyty
Photo 401

Pink Pots

Two pink pots of tête à têtes. They've shot up quite a lot this last week so hopefully they'll flower successfully.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
109% complete

