Photo 403
Orange Fruit Juice
I had a play around with cut glass and orange juice. I stood the glass on the camera and took the photo from beneath and was pleasantly surprised with the effect.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
4
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
418
photos
52
followers
53
following
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
9th March 2021 11:19am
crystal
glass
orange
rainbow2021
Mary Siegle
ace
That was brave of you to balance that glass with liquid (even a small amount) on your camera! I love the results.
March 9th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Very cool effect!
March 9th, 2021
Lesley
ace
How clever. I really like it.
March 9th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Genius idea and clever effect ( very brave!)
March 9th, 2021
