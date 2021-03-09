Previous
Orange Fruit Juice by serendypyty
Orange Fruit Juice

I had a play around with cut glass and orange juice. I stood the glass on the camera and took the photo from beneath and was pleasantly surprised with the effect.
Cazzi

Mary Siegle
That was brave of you to balance that glass with liquid (even a small amount) on your camera! I love the results.
March 9th, 2021  
Ingrid
Very cool effect!
March 9th, 2021  
Lesley
How clever. I really like it.
March 9th, 2021  
JackieR
Genius idea and clever effect ( very brave!)
March 9th, 2021  
