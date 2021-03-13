Sign up
Photo 407
Afternoon Tea
Purple swirl blackcurrant Sundae cakes on a Saturday! Mmmmm!
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
purple
,
cakes
,
rainbow2021
JackieR
ace
Looks delicious!! Adorable jug too
March 13th, 2021
summerfield
ace
i love blackcurrant and that pie-let looks so delish. aces! paintable?
March 13th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Ooh matching cake and jug. Very clever, and a delicious looking cake.
March 13th, 2021
