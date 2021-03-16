Sign up
Photo 410
Galileo
A flash of orange I found in my Galileo thermometer.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
425
photos
52
followers
52
following
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
16th March 2021 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
thermometer
,
rainbow2021
Jennie B.
ace
Nice close up
March 16th, 2021
